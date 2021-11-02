Jurors deliberating in former Idaho candidate's murder trial

GREELEY, Colo. — Jurors are deliberating in the trial of a former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate charged with murder in the death of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who disappeared in 1984.

Steve Pankey was a neighbor of Jonelle Matthews and her family when she vanished after being dropped off at her empty home by a family friend after performing at a Christmas concert.

He only emerged as a person of interest in the case three decades later after claiming to have information about what happened to her and asking for immunity.

His lawyer said he's a paranoid true crime junkie but not a murderer.