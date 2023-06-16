Juneteenth events continue with weekend celebrations

BOISE, Idaho — Sometimes news, even big news, takes a while to travel.

Like two and a half years. That's how long it took the word to spread to Texas that Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery in the United States.

Ever since June 19th, known as Juneteenth, has been celebrated. President Joe Biden made it official in 2021 by signing bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

Here inIdaho events have been happening all week and continue into the weekend.

A Black Excellence Brunch, day party, and day of rest are all scheduled as a time to reflect on history.

Phillip Thompson, President of the Idaho Black History Museum, says the day after Juneteenth is equally as important.

“The moment no longer where those slaves were no longer in a position of servitude. The issue of what am I going to do to provide for myself, what am I going to do to be educated, what am I going to do to be able to thrive, so my kids can thrive and etc., somehow gets lost in the celebratory nature of Juneteenth,” Thompson says.

Learn more about Juneteenth at the Idaho Black History Museum is open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

