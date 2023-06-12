Organizers gear up for a week full of Juneteenth events

BOISE, Idaho — In 2021 President Joe Biden signed legislation making June 19th, also known as Juneteenth, a federal holiday and residents here in Idaho are celebrating.

'Juneteenth Idaho' is partnering with community organizations for a week of events.

Everything kicks off Monday, June 12th, with activities including roundtable talks, roller skating nights, a farmers' market, and more, leading up to the big day.

Organizers believe it's a chance for the community to celebrate black history and for everyone to learn more about the holiday and its history.

“If you make it accessible for people to learn about your heritage or culture then it breaks down the barrier and the unknown and then we really become one community which is our goal,” says Brown Like Me founder, Shari Baber.

Juneteenth is a celebration of the day slaves in Texas learned of their freedom, two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the emancipation proclamation.

This year's festivities include a family skate night at Treasure Valley Skate, the Black Excellence Brunch at the Linen Building and a Juneteenth Boogie.

If you're interested in getting involved, learning more or you want to check out the full list of events, you can visit the Juneteenth Idaho homepage.