Judge says Idaho gov can't veto clemency for condemned man

Jessie L. Bonner/AP
FILE - This Oct. 20, 2011, file photo, shows the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Boise, Idaho. An Idaho judge ruled that Idaho's governor doesn't have the power to veto a clemency recommendation by the state's parole board for a terminally ill man who was expected to be executed this year. The ruling from 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill, on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, said Gerald Pizzuto Jr.'s death sentence is illegal, and so the court will not issue a death warrant, a required step before an execution may occur. Gov. Brad Little's office vowed to appeal. Pizzuto Jr. was sentenced to death following his murder conviction for the 1985 beating deaths of Berta and Delbert Herndon at a remote Idaho County cabin.
Posted at 6:14 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 20:14:19-05

BOISE, Idaho — A judge says Idaho’s governor doesn’t have the power to veto a clemency recommendation by the state’s parole board for a terminally ill man who was expected to be executed this year.

The ruling from 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill on Friday says Gerald Pizzuto Jr.’s death sentence is illegal, and so the court won’t issue a death warrant.

Gov. Brad Little’s office vowed to appeal. Pizzuto has been on death row for more than three decades for the slayings of two gold prospectors. He was scheduled to be executed last year, but the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole recommended the sentence be changed to life in prison.

