Judge says discrimination lawsuit can proceed against UI

LEWISTON, Idaho — A federal judge says a discrimination lawsuit filed against the University of Idaho by a UI College of Law professor can move forward.

U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill rejected a request from the University of Idaho to throw out the lawsuit last week, The Lewiston Tribune reported. Professor Shaakirrah Sanders was hired to teach at the College of Law in 2011 and and in 2018 became the first African-American to achieve the rank of full professor at the school.

She filed the lawsuit several years ago, alleging that she was unfairly denied an associate dean position and faced other unfair conditions.