Judge rules no new trial for Aaron Von Ehlinger

Rebecca Boone/AP
Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, left, R-Lewiston sits next to his attorney Edward Dindinger, center, and Idaho Deputy Attorney General Emma Nowacki, right, while waiting for a legislative ethics committee to begin, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Von Ehlinger is facing the ethics hearing after a 19-year-old legislative intern reported that he raped her at his apartment after the two had dinner. The Boise Police Department is also investigating the allegations. Von Ehlinger has denied any wrongdoing and maintains the two had consensual sexual contact. He refused to answer some questions during a legislative ethics hearing Wednesday after his attorney told him to invoke his constitutional right against self-incrimination. (AP Photo/Rebecca Boone)
Posted at 6:22 PM, Aug 25, 2022
Former Idaho representative Aaron Von Ehlinger made yet another appearance before a judge seeking a new trial, or even an acquittal, before being denied on Thursday.

Judge Michael Reardon denied the defense motion for a new trial and motion for acquittal on Thursday, August 25. Sentencing is now scheduled for August 31, and Von Ehlinger faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In April of this year, Aaron Von Ehlinger was convicted of raping a legislative intern. Before Von Ehlinger was found guilty of rape on April 29, 2022, he resigned from his legislative post representing Lewiston in 2021.

The victim said he forced her to perform a sexual act at Von Ehlinger's apartment following a dinner last year. Von Ehlinger has maintained he deserves a new trial on the basis of insufficient evidence.

