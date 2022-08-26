Judge rules no new trial for Aaron Von Ehlinger

Former Idaho representative Aaron Von Ehlinger made yet another appearance before a judge seeking a new trial, or even an acquittal, before being denied on Thursday.

Judge Michael Reardon denied the defense motion for a new trial and motion for acquittal on Thursday, August 25. Sentencing is now scheduled for August 31, and Von Ehlinger faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In April of this year, Aaron Von Ehlinger was convicted of raping a legislative intern. Before Von Ehlinger was found guilty of rape on April 29, 2022, he resigned from his legislative post representing Lewiston in 2021.

The victim said he forced her to perform a sexual act at Von Ehlinger's apartment following a dinner last year. Von Ehlinger has maintained he deserves a new trial on the basis of insufficient evidence.

