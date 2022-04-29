Watch
Aaron von Ehlinger found guilty of rape

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool)
Posted at 1:26 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 15:41:24-04

Aaron von Ehlinger is found guilty of rape and not guilty of forcible penetration with an object.

The jury found von Ehlinger guilty on the count of felony rape and not guilty on the count of forcible penetration. He could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Defense Attorney John Cox asked for a special meeting for the sentencing date, which is set for 9 a.m. July 23.

The jury deliberated for more than seven hours Thursday before pausing for the evening and resumed at 9 a.m. Friday.

The third day of the trial for resumed Thursday. The former lawmaker took the stand, where he gave a graphic description of his version of the sexual encounter with Jane Doe.

On Wednesday, Jane Doe briefly took the stand. She was asked about the assault in detail and had trouble focusing on the prosecuting attorney. Eventually, she told Reardon she "can't do this" and left the courtroom.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

