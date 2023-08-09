Judge dismisses suit from Tiktoker who accused Idaho professor of the Moscow murders

A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed by a Texas-based Tiktok user who posted a series of videos alleging that University of Idaho professor Rebecca Scofield was involved in the tragic 2022 murders in Moscow, Idaho.

RELATED | Who is Bryan Kohberger? What we know about the suspect arrested in connection to Moscow homicides

While the Moscow murders were a hot topic on social media, Tiktoker Ashley Guillard made videos where she claimed that, through spiritual readings, it had been revealed to her that Professor Scofield was responsible for the murder of four students at U of I. These videos would go on to receive millions of views.

In response to the allegations, Professor Scofield sued Guillard for defamation, a lawsuit that is still ongoing. Guillard, still convicted in her belief that the professor was involved in the murders, then filed the counter-suit which would go on to be dismissed.

During the hearing, Wendy Olson, one of Scofield's lawyers, claimed that the case was based entirely on "spiritual research" and that the videos made by Guillard were exploiting the Moscow tragedy for views and online fame.

Chief U.S Magistrate Raymond Patricco released his dismissal on August 8, explaining that "there is no objective basis to believe that Plaintiff (Rebecca Scofield) did the things that Defendant (Ashley Guillard) publicly and repeatedly claims she did."