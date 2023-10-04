Judge dismisses lawsuit that challenged new Idaho voter registration laws

Earlier this week, Idaho's Fourth Judicial District Judge Samuel Hoagland dismissed with prejudice a lawsuit that challenged the State's new voter registration requirements.

In 2023, Idaho lawmakers passed legislation aimed to better align voter registration requirements, regardless of registration platform. The law was changed to specify the types of photo identification and proof of residency that will be required to register to vote in Idaho, be it in-person, online, or by mail.

Filed by the youth-led organization "Baby Vote" in a partnership with the League of Women Voters of Idaho, the lawsuit challenged the constitutionality of the legislation, arguing the elimination of a valid student ID as being an acceptable form of identification.

By dismissing the case with prejudice, the decision will prohibit the case from being retried. However, the plaintiffs will have the ability to appeal to a higher court.

Representatives of the State add that they look forward to working with both organizations to help more Idahoans get registered to vote.

