Students protest legislative bills aimed to restrict forms of voter identification

BOISE, Idaho — So far in 2023, there have been multiple bills introduced to limit the documents that could be used as valid forms of voter identification at the polls.

Under the current Idaho code, student ID cards can be used to verify identity at the polls. But if bills like HB 54 and HB 124 are passed, student ID cards would no longer be acceptable.

Related | Idaho Legislature: Proposed bill would eliminate student IDs and affidavits as acceptable voter identification

On Friday, college-aged students from around the Treasure Valley came to the Capitol to protest the legislation.

Proponents of the bill argue student IDs could produce voter fraud.

Idaho News 6 reached out to representative Tina Lampert, who supports HB54, in January to ask about the bill, this was her response:

“Student IDs are often not considered a reliable form of identification for voting because they are issued by educational institutions, which may not have strict standards for verifying a person’s identity," Lampert said in the statement. "Strong penalties for voter fraud are not always effective in deterring fraud or ensuring secure elections. We must implement measures that are effective at preventing fraud while also making it as easy as possible for eligible citizens to vote. This bill does that.”

However, the students at the Capitol refuted that, saying the barriers to getting student IDs are stringent.

“In order to become enrolled at a publicly funded school, college, or university, students must show proof of address, financial documents, their social security number, and more," said Saumya Sarin, a College of Idaho student.

Supporters of the bill also point to the lack of people who use Student IDs.

Out of the 400,678 people that have cast ballots since 2020, only 204 people filed ballots using student IDs.

To that, students argue if no one uses it, why restrict it?

“I find it incredibly odd that for something that is allegedly so minuscule according to some people in the legislative body, they would even spend time on it," said Taylor Wilson, the President of the BSU Young Dems. "So, to the legislature, I would invite you to stop wasting your time on it.”

