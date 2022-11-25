Judge denies former Caldwell police officer of acquittal or new trial, sentencing date set

BOISE, Idaho — United States District Judge Scott Skavdahl has denied Joseph Hoadley's motion for acquittal or a request for a new trial.

In September, Hoadley was convicted on three felony charges: Destruction, Alteration, or Falsification of Records in a Federal Investigation, Tampering With a Witness by Harassment, and Tampering With Documents.

On the three charges, Hoadley was convicted, his defense lawyer argued there was not sufficient evidence, and the prosecution failed to essential elements beyond a reasonable doubt.

Related: Former Caldwell police officer found guilty of 3 felony charges

In his request for a new trial Chuck Peterson, Hoadley's defense attorney cited that a week before trial some 340,000 documents were dumped onto the defense not giving them enough time to review the documents.

In Judge Skavdahl's ruling points to a Sep. 15 telephonic hearing where he asked the defense counsel if they wanted to push the trial back or move forward as planned.

According to court documents, Peterson responded "Mr. Hoadley desires to go ahead"

The judge said the evidence went in favor of the prosecution and the Jury found the essential elements need for conviction on three charges, the Judge continued that the production of documents before trial does not require a new trial before denying the motion for acquittal or a new trial.

Hoadley's sentencing has been set for February 6 2023 at 9 a.m.

He faces a maximum of 60 years in prison and $750,000 in fines.

Read the full ruling below.

