Judge Amanda K. Brailsford takes over as Idaho's Chief District Judge

U.S District Judge Amanda K. Brailsford has assumed the role of Idaho's Chief District Judge. Sworn in on Jan. 2, Judge Brailsford succeeds Judge David C. Nye, who has served in the role since 2019.

“I look forward to continuing my public service as Chief Judge for the District and working with our outstanding District Court Judges," Judge Brailsford said in a release.

Brailsford is Idaho's 13th District Judge and the first woman to be appointed to the federal District bench. She was confirmed in May of 2023.

RELATED | Judge Amanda K. Brailsford becomes Idaho's 13th and first female US District Judge

Judge Nye expressed support for the transition, saying, "Our Court will be in good hands under the direction of Chief Judge Brailsford." Nye will remain one of Idaho's two active district judges.