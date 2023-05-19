Watch Now
Judge Amanda K. Brailsford becomes Idaho's 13th and first female US District Judge

Posted at 5:35 PM, May 19, 2023
BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, Judge Amanda K. Brailsford took the oath to become not only Idaho’s 13th District Judge but also Idaho’s first female district judge.

On May 4th, Judge Brailsford was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate. On Wednesday, she received confirmation that President Biden had given his sign of approval.

“I am very honored and humbled by my appointment,” said Judge Brailsford. “I look forward to serving my country and the people of Idaho with the hardworking, esteemed judges in the District of Idaho.”

