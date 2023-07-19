Jimmy Hallyburton will serve as Boise City Council's President

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise City Council has announced that Jimmy Hallyburton will be the new president, filling the vacancy left by Holli Goodings' resignation.

The selection of Hallyburton came as no surprise to the community.

Hallyburton is a Boise State Graduate, founded the Boise Bicycle Project, and has been on the City Council since 2020.

As his bio on the council website reads, Jimmy serves on numerous city, county, state and national transportation committees, and has passed life-saving bicycle and transportation legislation at city and state levels.

Goodings' departure also leaves a vacancy on the council, which will be filled, by appointment, by Mayor McLean. Applications for the seat are currently being accepted.

Earlier this year, Latonia Haney Keith and Colin Nash were also appointed by the Mayor, filling vacancies that arose mid-term.

Elections for members will be held in November.