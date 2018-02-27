Jerry Kramer talks about his Hall of Fame Day

BOISE, Idaho - It's the highest honor a professional football player can ever achieve. The Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

For former Idaho Vandal and Green Bay Packer Jerry Kramer, the long wait is over.



Kramer sat down with Six On Your Side's Don Nelson and talked about Selection Saturday that came during Super bowl week in Minnesota. Jerry says he was sitting on pins and needles waiting for the infamous knock on the door by Hall of Fame officials.



"I open the door, and there are six, or eight people in the hallway, and I know it's serious. I realize, it's him and he's here to notify me that I've made the Pro Football Hall of Fame."



From a young boy growing up in Sandpoint, Idaho, to his playing days for the University of Idaho, to an All-Pro career for Vince Lombardi's Green Bay Packers, Jerry Kramer made it. But there was some loose ends that have to be tied up, like getting fitted for a bronze bust.



Jerry explains. "How far is it from here to here, and they have a caliper, like a compass and I'm sitting there going, this is a strange thing, I don't think I've ever had a measurement like this".



And what about the hundreds of e-mails and text messages?



Jerry says he will try to answer every one of them, including a surprise message from another Hall of Fame player. "I had never spent anytime with him, I knew who he was, but I didn't know him personally. He wrote a quick note, that said, Jerry I can safely say that every guy in the Hall of Fame feels better today because you're in. Congratulations, Jackie Smith".



Well deserved Jerry, and we'll see you this summer in Canton, Ohio.