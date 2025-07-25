Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jeremy Best sentenced to life in prison for killing wife, unborn child and infant son

TETON COUNTY, Idaho — 50-year-old Jeremy Best, the man who admitted to killing his wife, unborn child and 10-month-old son in 2023, was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole at a hearing in Teton County.

Best was the suspect in a December 2023 Amber Alert involving his son, Zeke. Investigators said Best took Zeke after he murdered his pregnant wife.

One day after the Amber Alert was issued, hunters in Bonneville County found Best in a sleeping bag on the side of the road and alerted authorities.

18 witnesses testified, along with statements from five family members, before the sentences were handed down.

