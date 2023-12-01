Amber Alert: 10-month-old taken after mother was killed

AMBER ALERT: A 10-month-old boy was taken from his home after his mother was killed.

At approximately 11:39pm Thursday, The Teton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a residence in Victor, ID.

Upon arrival, deputies report that they found an unresponsive female, identified as 38-year-old Kali Jean Randall, who was declared deceased. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Missing from the residence is Randall's 10-month-old son, Zeke Gregory Best. Officials are trying to locate the boy's father, Jeremy Albert Best. He is also the husband of Randall, and believe to have taken the child.

Best is believed to be driving a Black 1995 Chevy Tahoe SUV, ID plate: 1T39349.

Best, 45 is suspected of being armed and very dangerous. He is described as being 5'11', 245 lbs.

Anyone with information on the location of the suspect, vehicle, or child should call 911 immediately. Police urge not to approach or attempt to confront Best.

