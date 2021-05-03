Jenner says transgender girls in women's sports is 'unfair'

Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion and reality TV personality now running for California governor, said she opposes transgender girls competing in girls’ sports at school.

Jenner, a 1976 decathlon Olympic gold medalist who came out as a transgender woman in 2015, told a TMZ reporter on Saturday that it’s “a question of fairness.”

“That’s why I oppose biological boys who are trans competing in girls’ sports in school. It just isn’t fair. And we have to protect girls’ sports in our schools,” Jenner said Saturday during a brief interview in a Malibu parking lot.

It was Jenner’s first comment on the controversial issue since announcing her candidacy to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election. Five states, including Idaho, have passed laws or implemented executive orders this year limiting the ability of transgender youths to play sports or receive certain medical treatment. There’s been a vehement outcry from supporters of transgender rights.

In March 2020, Idaho House Bill 500, known as "The Fairness in Women's Sports Act" banned trans girls and women's ability to compete in female sports leagues.

Sami Edge/Idaho EdNews. Rep. Barbara Ehardt listens to testimony Wednesday on her bill that would limit transgender women’s ability to participate in sports. Sami Edge/Idaho EdNews.

"It's about making sure we preserve those opportunities," said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, who herself is on the House Education Committee.

RELATED: On HBO show, Ehardt defends Idaho bill banning transgender athletes from women’s sports

In August, the Idaho federal court placed a temporary block against enforcing the law. The case brought forward by ACLU Idaho is currently pending. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will hold a hearing regarding that case on May 3 to determine whether to overturn the law. While that case is pending, the law cannot currently be enforced.

Jenner, a Republican, supported Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election but later criticized his administration for some discriminatory actions against transgender people.

Many transgender-rights advocates have criticized Jenner, saying she has failed to convince them that she is a major asset to their cause.