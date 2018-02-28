Jefferson Elementary students celebrate Dr. Seuss Week

Cloudy
Good Morning Idaho's Jillian Garrigues and Rachel Garceau read to Boise students at Jefferson Elementary.
From The Cat in the Hat to Green Eggs and Ham, Jefferson Elementary School students are sharing their favorite Dr. Seuss books this week.
It's all part of the Boise school's Dr. Seuss Week celebration, coinciding with National Read Across America Day, Friday, March 2.
Good Morning Idaho's Jillian Garrigues and Rachel Garceau were special guest readers to 3rd through 6th grade classrooms.