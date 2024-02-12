Jason Monks named Idaho House Majority Leader

BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Feb. 12, Republicans in the Idaho House of Representatives held a vote to elect a new majority leader after a vote to retain Representative Megan Blanksma as majority leader failed on Feb. 8.

Rep. Jason Monks was elected Idaho House Majority Leader after serving as House Assistant Majority Leader during the previous legislative session.

“I am humbled and grateful to have received the vote of my colleagues to serve as the Majority Leader of the Idaho House of Representatives, said Rep. Jason Monks. “Public service is both a privilege and responsibility. I am dedicated to continuing the work of the passing of good policy for the State of Idaho.”