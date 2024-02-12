Watch Now
Jason Monks named Idaho House Majority Leader

AP Photo/Keith Ridler
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 file photo, Republican Rep. Jason Monks addresses the House State Affairs Committee in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. “A previous legislature back in the ’60s, fearing a nuclear holocaust, granted tremendous powers” to the governor, says Monks. Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, he says, “This was the first time I think that those laws were really stress-tested.”
Posted at 11:35 AM, Feb 12, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — On Monday, Feb. 12, Republicans in the Idaho House of Representatives held a vote to elect a new majority leader after a vote to retain Representative Megan Blanksma as majority leader failed on Feb. 8.

Rep. Jason Monks was elected Idaho House Majority Leader after serving as House Assistant Majority Leader during the previous legislative session.

“I am humbled and grateful to have received the vote of my colleagues to serve as the Majority Leader of the Idaho House of Representatives, said Rep. Jason Monks. “Public service is both a privilege and responsibility. I am dedicated to continuing the work of the passing of good policy for the State of Idaho.”

