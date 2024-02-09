Rep. Blanksma removed from position as Idaho House Republicans Majority Leader

IDAHO — The Idaho House of Representatives held a vote on Thursday to retain four members of House Leadership.

Representative Megan Blanksma was not retained as House Majority Leader.

Rep. Moyle was retained as Speaker of the House, Rep. Sage Dixon was retained as Assistant Majority Leader, and Rep. Dustin Manwaring was retained as Majority Caucus Chair.

All 70 Idaho House members were a part of the voting process.

Following the vote, Rep. Manwaring said in a statement, “Rep. Blanksma is very passionate about the betterment of Idaho and will continue to bring forth important policy for her constituents. Please be assured that the House Republican Caucus is still focused on the needs and concerns of the people of Idaho. We will continue to work collectively to ensure our communities' best interests are our number one priority.”

A new Majority Leader is expected to be voted in on Monday.