CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell voters selected Jarom Wagoner as their next mayor during a two-person runoff election Tuesday, with a 13.3% turnout.

According to unofficial results, Wagoner beat out opponent John McGee with 82.75% of the vote.

The win comes after Caldwell city officials determined the election had to go on, despite McGee withdrawing from the race.

Wagoner will succeed Mayor Garret Nancolas, who has served in the position for 24 years and did not seek re-election.