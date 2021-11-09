John McGee withdraws from Caldwell mayoral runoff election

CALDWELL, Idaho — John McGee is withdrawing from the run-off election for Caldwell Mayor, he said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Councilman Wagoner ran a great race and received nearly 50% of the vote," McGee said in a press release he posted to Facebook. "The people of Caldwell have spoken and I believe that they would like Mr.Wagoner to be their next Mayor."

According to McGee's news release, the Caldwell City Clerk said the run-off process needs to be initiated and they are working with the city attorney to determine how McGee's withdrawal can prevent the run-off from continuing to move forward.

McGee went on to say it was in Caldwell's best interest to avoid a costly runoff election and that Mayor Nancolas agreed with his decision.

"I'm grateful for Councilman McGee's humbleness and desire to put the people of Caldwell first," Nancolas said in McGee's press release posted to Facebook.

After working with the City of Caldwell for 24 years, Mayor Garrett Nancolas announced he would not seek re-election, leaving the citizens of Caldwell with the responsibility of electing their new mayor.

The November 2 election was a five-way race between Jorge D. Arancivia, Nicole Hyland, John McGee, Chris Trakel and Jarom Wagoner.

Wagoner led the race on November 2 with 47% of the votes but did not receive the required 50% to elect him mayor. McGee finished in second place with 22.4% of the votes.

