'It's surreal': BSU players and many others featured in CFB 25

BOISE, Idaho — Have you ever wanted to throw a touchdown for the Boise State Broncos? Landing the starting job at quarterback for BSU is very challenging but for the first time in over a decade, making plays with some of the best college athletes is possible.

Electronic Arts (EA) newest version of the college game lets you do just that. College Football 25 is already being enjoyed by millions of gamers but this year's title adds a new feature we haven't had the chance to enjoy. Real players in the game.

Boise State star wide receiver Latrell Caples has been playing virtual football for years and was shocked when he found out he would be featured in the game.

"It was exciting at first because I grew up playing the game a lot and played a lot of Road to Glory, so playing that and then being able to be in the game is just. It was surreal," said Caples.

The last college football game released was NCAA 14 which came out 11 years ago. The gap was due to naming rights and college restrictions on athletes making money. Fast forward to today and athletes through name, image, and likeness laws or NIL can profit off of their own brand and be a part of things like video games.

This opportunity has opened the doors for many college stars and is something Caples sees as a benefit to all athletes. "Making generational wealth is something a lot of people wouldn't see in their families if it wasn't for them so I think it's very beneficial," he said.