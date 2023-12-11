MERIDIAN, Idaho — It's Not a Rumor Anymore - In-N-Out Meridian opens on Tuesday!

We've all been watching the construction from the ground up, yet opening day has remained a mystery. We've even had our neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, staking out the parking lot and keeping us updated on deliveries, finishing touches, even hirings.

Now we know. The company has issued a press release announcing the official opening of In-N-Out in Meridian.

The actual location is 3520 E Fairview Avenue (in the southwest corner of the village parking lot).

The restaurant has indoor seating for 84 people, a covered outdoor patio seating 32, and a single drive-thru lane.

Doors open at 10:30 am.

Expect crowds and a long wait!

