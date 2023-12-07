Watch Now
Any day now for In-N-Out!

News and updates on the progress of the restaurant
Posted at 3:41 PM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 17:41:02-05

MERIDIAN, ID — In-N-Out is days away from opening in Meridian as workers are putting the finishing touches on the outside of the building.

  • Still no confirmed opening date for In-N-Out.
  • Tested neon lights and signs last week.
  • This week saw the chain link fence come down, supplies get dropped off, finishing touches on the drive-thru, and landscaping.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

In-N-Out is still a work-in-progres but looks to be done any day now.

I'm your north Meridian neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, in front of the soon-to-be first In-N-Out location in Idaho.

We have reached out to In-N-Out, and there is still no confirmed date of opening.

For the last week and a half however, I have been on a stakeout watching for any updates on the restaurant's progress. Last week I saw them turn on and test the neon lights. This week I saw the chain link fences come down, supplies being dropped off, and final touches to the landscape and drive-thru.

I will continue to keep you updated on the progress, and will hopefully tell you when the restaurant will open to the public.

