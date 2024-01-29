"It's invisible"; local church helping to reduce food insecurity

BOISE, Idaho — All Saints Episcopal Church is giving out free food on Monday at 5:30 p.m. to anyone struggling with food insecurity. The church is partnering with Albertsons and Whole Foods to provide things like produce and other foods for anyone in need.



Helping those in need. I'm your neighborhood reporter Isaiah Sharp at All Saints Episcopal Church in Boise where they know people in the Treasure Valley are struggling with food insecurity and make it their mission to make a difference in their community.

“It's invisible. Sometimes people don't realize until they go to the grocery store how much something is really going to cost now,” said Joseph Farnes, director at All Saints Episcopal Church.

That invisible thing Joseph Farnes is talking about is inflation, and as a director at All Saints Episcopal Church, he sees the challenges of food insecurity.

“There's a lot of shame attached to food insecurity. If you don't have access to those resources or you don't have sufficient food to feed your family or the right kinds of food that are really nourishing,” said Farnes.

But in partnership with stores like Albertsons and Whole Foods, the church is giving food for free Monday at 5:30 p.m. This partnership also allowing them to give foods sometimes not provided at food banks.

“It also helps because we get fruits and vegetables, somethings that sometimes are a little pricier to get. Things that people might not be able to obtain,” said Farnes.

And this reusing of donated food also aligns with the churches ideas of lowering food waste.

“So, we try to reduce waste entirely, to support the care of the earth. God gave it to us, and we should treasure it and also provide for the people that need it,” said Farnes.

On top of all of the food that they give out, any of the produce that is leftover is actually composted in their community garden to provide fresh fruits and vegetables for refugees.

