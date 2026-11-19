BOISE, Idaho — After years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto 6 is giving gamers something new to look forward to. But while the excitement surrounding major releases remains, the way people buy video games has changed.

The highly anticipated game has generated an estimated $1.5 billion in pre-release revenue. Set in a fictional version of Florida, the open-world game follows two main characters as they navigate a world of crime, chaos and adventure.

For Boise State students Trey Harris and Ethan Maldonado, the excitement has been building for years.

"Oh, I'm stoked. It's been so long," Harris said.

Maldonado says getting ready for the release meant saving money for a new gaming console. He spent the past two weeks earning extra money before finding an Xbox for $600 on Facebook Marketplace.

"I just spent the past two weeks making some money, extra money for an Xbox. And I got one this morning for 600 bucks on Facebook," Maldonado said.

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While gamers are preparing for the release, local game stores are seeing an industry that looks different from years past.

Bill Greenway has owned and operated VIP Games in Boise for 16 years. He remembers when major video game releases brought crowds lining up outside the store.

"When we opened up, we had it lined out the door through both registers and down the strip center. That was a pretty big launch," Greenway said.

Greenway says the growing shift toward digital downloads has made things more challenging for local game stores. One advantage of buying a physical copy, he says, is being able to resell it when you're finished playing.

"When you buy it digitally, you have nothing that you can resell to somebody else when you're done, and that is not a good thing," Greenway said.

Despite the industry's move toward digital purchases, Greenway believes physical games will continue to have a place.

"We feel there will always be physical media," he said.

For Harris and Maldonado, much of the excitement comes down to what's next for the franchise.

Harris says he's looking forward to the game's large map, while Maldonado plans to stream his gameplay and experience what he calls a new generation of gaming.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release at 10 p.m. Mountain Time. Players can purchase the game digitally or visit participating retailers for a download code.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.