ITD's bridge maintenance may impact rush hour commutes

NAMPA, Idaho — Idaho Transportation Department has several basic maintenance projects planned following construction on the 11th avenue overpass.

Idaho Transportation Department

Jake Melder with ITD's Office of Communication told Idaho News 6 that projects are always planned mindfully.

"We always do try to find the correct balance of minimal impact to the traveling public... but we also need to recognize some of the economics that come into having crews being stationed out overnight," said Melder.

According to ITD overnight crews are more costly as there's a premium associated with labor. But, daytime construction is also convenient because natural light is easier to work with.

During construction hours (6 a.m to 6 p.m) traffic is reduced to one lane over the bridge. Flaggers will help with traffic flow and will guide any pedestrians around construction safely as sidewalk facilities are currently closed.

For updates on this project and more you can text "84CORRIDOR" to 866-ITD-84CC.