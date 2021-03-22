ITD 'switching gears' during Highway 44 and Eagle Road construction

EAGLE, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) says more than 70,000 vehicles travel through the Highway 44 & Eagle Road intersection every day.

In February, ITD announced construction would begin in the area to design a continuous flow intersection to improve overall safety and reduce congestion. Now, the department says those plans are being reconsidered after receiving public feedback.

ITD Communications Manager Vincent Trimboli said continuous flow intersections are a good idea in theory, but after reconsideration, a traditional intersection makes more sense for the area and its needs.

Construction has already started, but the change in plans won't affect progress. Trimboli said the project should be within the same footprint, within five to ten percent of the same budget, and completed at the same time as the original idea.

There will be an opportunity for the public to express their opinion on this change sometime in the near future. You can keep up with the latest news here.