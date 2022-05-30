ITD increasing flagging resources on Highway 55

BANKS, Idaho — Memorial Day marks the 100 Deadliest Days of driving, and to keep commuters safe the Idaho Transportation Department is increasing flagging resources on State Highway 55.

The flaggers will be staged at the busy Banks-Lowman Road intersection in Banks. ITD will deploy flaggers on eight weekends expected to have the highest number of travelers.

Those weekends are:

Sunday, June 19

Independence Day, Monday, July 4

All remaining Sundays in July (10, 17, 24, 31)

Sunday, August 7

Labor Day, Monday, September 5

The weekends were selected in cooperation with a community group involving Boise and Valley County community members.

"We work together with a community working group with community members and Boise County and Valley County to pick those weekends where we know we are going to have lots of activities happening, events, specific holidays, where there will be an increase in traffic," said Jillian Garrigues with the ITD Office of Communication.