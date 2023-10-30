ITD breaks ground on I-84 expansion in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Governor Brad Little, along with the Idaho Transportation Department and Canyon County leaders, broke ground on a new Interstate 84 expansion in Caldwell on Monday.

The project will widen the highway between the Centennial Way and Franklin Road interchanges, replace the 10th Avenue interchange, as well as rehabilitate pedestrian overpasses, and add a traffic signal to the westbound off-ramp on Centennial Way.

The multi-year project begins in late 2023 with completion expected in early 2027. “Seeing the changes that have come to this side of Caldwell by the Interstate, I kind of call it the land that time forgot. Now this is going to help bring this area up,” said Caldwell resident, David Moore.

Caldwell continues to be one of the fastest growing cities both regionally and nationally, making its infrastructure a key cornerstone for staying ahead.

“Our growth here in Idaho is well over 25% just in the last five years, both in traffic volume increases and population,” said Dan McElhinney, Chief Deputy Director with ITD.

“The fact of the matter is Caldwell is being noticed regionally, and probably nationwide, as one of the fastest growing cities and our expansion is continuing to move forward,” said Geoff Williams, Caldwell City Council seat 4.

Locals see the new project as a big addition to the area creating more space for safe driving, commerce, and general travel into Canyon County. “There have been some negatives to the impact of how people can get over here from Ada County and Ontario way as well, so I think this is going to definitely help enable people to come here and not have a nightmare in traffic,” said Moore.