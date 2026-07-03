'It could get dangerous': Semi driver reacts to new 80 MPH speed law

July first has passed and Idaho laws passed in the legislative session are in effect. One law catching the attention off travelers is semi truck drivers are now permitted to travel at 80 MPH on some parts of Idaho interstates.

Previously, areas that allowed for 80 MPH speeds had a sign below it designated fro trucks that limited them to 70 MPH. Now they are free to travel at the same speed as everyone else which is raising concern for some drivers and trucking companies in the Treasure Valley.

“I think it's too fast. I think it's too fast for trucks because of the distance it takes a truck to stop,” said Gina Follet, director of safety at Cool Mountain Transport. “If you’re travelling at 80 miles an hour and you have a 53 foot trailer attached fully loaded at eighty thousand pounds, takes you two and a half football fields to stop.”

Even though the law covers all drivers, some trucks can't reach that speed. Follet explained to me most trucks you see on the road are governed and have a speed cap. Most tires on big rigs are also not designed for 80 MPH speeds which means most semis are hindered from reaching the new threshold. Some drivers though see the pros to the new law. Joe Genttino is a driver who uses major roadways like interstate 84 all the time and says it isn't about the speed limit but mainly the person behind the wheel.

“I don’t see it as too much of a bad thing but the driver does have to be a lot more responsible, a lot more alert,” he said. “It all falls back on the driver. Let's be honest. If they are not a responsible driver, if they are tired or whatever the case, maybe going 80 is dangerous.”

Another CDL training company I spoke to said there is concern that some trucks having the ability to reach speeds of 80 MPH and others not being able to could create some inconsistency that would make it dangerous for all drivers. The new standard is still just a couple days in so roads will be a focal point to watch moving forward. Idaho is in the "100 deadliest days" marking the peak summer driving period where a spike in deadly crashes occurs every year in.