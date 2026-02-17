ISU confirms 40+ layoffs and college restructuring in response to state budget cuts

Idaho State University has announced 45 layoffs and multiple college restructuring projects as a result of state-mandated budget cuts.

According to the school's student-run newspaper, The Bengal, ISU started Fiscal Year 2026 with a balanced budget, but in August of last year, the state issued the university a budget holdback of $3.1 million.

The state also established a permanent budget cut for Fiscal Year 2027, inaugurating a deficit of $8.3 million going forward.

ISU President Robert Wagner sent an email to the university's employees regarding the layoffs and restructuring projects.

“Our overall intent is to secure the future of Idaho State University,” Wagner said in the email. “We began with a listening phase where we asked for your input through listening sessions and a feedback survey. This process generated a large number of suggestions and opportunities and led to the creation of a Bold Path Forward. Together.”

Some of the priorities that were identified through the community feedback phase were structural redesign, reinforcing ISU's academics, and investing in people and performance. These priorities helped to shape the plans created for ISU's budget needs.

Many ISU programs are set to merge, including the College of Arts and Letters (COAL) and the College of Education. They will combine to form a new college named The College of Humanities, Education, and Social Sciences (CHESS).

In addition to the merging of departments, the university library will see a restructuring, resulting in the elimination of positions.

According to the student newspaper, half of the confirmed 45 layoffs are occurring within the academic enterprise of ISU. Wagner, along with other school officials, has met with individuals and programs directly affected by the coming changes.

Regarding college restructuring, impacted students were sent an email by their respective deans within the last week.

“Though some substantial changes are upcoming in terms of college structures, there will be no disruptions to degree pathways and all students will continue on their expected trajectory to graduation,” Wagner said in a written statement to The Bengal.

For a more detailed breakdown on ISU's budgeting information, visit the university's website here.