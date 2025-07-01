ISP annual report shows falling crime rates in Magic, Treasure Valleys

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police released their annual crime report on Tuesday, which compares state criminal incident data in 2024 against the previous year. The data shows falling crime rates in many populous counties across the Gem State, including those in the Treasure and Magic Valleys.

Ada (-7.5%), Canyon (-10.3%), Jerome (-14.6%), and Twin Falls County (-12.1%) all saw their crime rates drop significantly since 2023.

However, some disturbing trends are emerging statewide as sexual (+12%) and kidnapping (+6%) crimes experienced notable increases along with non-violent crimes such as bribery (+150%) and embezzlement (+36% increase).

The counties with the sharpest increases in crime rates included Clark (250% increase) and Clearwater (69% increase) Counties. It's worth noting that Clark County is the least populous county in the state, with a population of only 790 people.

County Crime Rates per 1,000 Population (% Change)

Ada | -7.53

Adams | -21.05

Bannock | +0.39

Bear Lake | -44.76

Benewah | +34.50

Bingham | +12.20

Blaine | +7.71

Boise | -26.06

Bonner | -20.31

Bonneville | -4.14

Boundary | +6.47

Butte | -71.82

Camas | -8.24

Canyon | -10.39

Caribou | -37.12

Cassia | -13.78

Clark | +250.80

Clearwater | +68.96

Custer | -35.17

Elmore | -5.17

Franklin | -5.49

Fremont | -5.25

Gem | -45.59

Gooding | +9.52

Idaho | -19.56

Jefferson | -7.57

Jerome | -14.63

Kootenai | -11.02

Latah | -15.94

Lemhi | -24.15

Lewis | -62.29

Lincoln | -25.61

Madison | +13.16

Minidoka | +2.02

Nez Perce | -0.30

Oneida | +4.04

Owyhee | -77.61

Payette | -4.63

Power | -43.06

Shoshone | -22.54

Teton | -60.81

Twin Falls | -12.12

Valley | +8.72

Washington | -30.41

Criminal Offense Rates (% Change)

Bribery | +150.00

Embezzlement | +36.09

Sexual (Non-Forcible) | +12.07

Kidnapping | +6.04

Pornography | +2.51

Extortion | +2.35

Assault | +0.10

Fraud | -1.90

Animal Cruelty | -2.88

Larceny | -5.52

Weapons | -5.67

Destruction | -5.68

Sexual | -5.78

Drug / Narcotic | -12.72

Stolen Property | -12.88

Burglary | -13.26

MV Theft | -13.54

Counterfeiting | -16.75

Arson | -20.98

Robbery | -22.53

Prostitution | -27.50

Human Trafficking | -27.78

Homicide | -29.55

READ THE ENTIRE REPORT HERE: 2024 Crime in Idaho Report Released