Isaiah's Law passes the House, now heads to governor's desk for final approval

BOISE, Idaho — Senate Bill 1257 (SB-1257), also known as Isaiah's Law, passed the House in a 44-24-2 vote on Tuesday.

The legislation aims to strengthen the protection of vulnerable children during visits with the parents of accused abuse.

The bill was named after Isaiah, a child removed from the care of a Nampa couple who are now facing criminal charges in connection with the death of a newborn.

Sen. Melissa Wintrow (D - District 19) sponsored the bill. Wintrow says the legislation will give courts the authority to pause parental visits or terminate parental rights altogether in cases of chronic abuse.

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The bill will now advance to the governor's desk for final approval.