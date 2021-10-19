Investigation into fire at Caldwell Darigold plant ongoing

CALDWELL, Idaho — Investigators in Caldwell say it's probably going to be a while until they know for sure what started a fire at a dairy facility last week.

Caldwell Fire officials met with a team of insurance investigators Tuesday at the Darigold plant, where a massive fire forced employees to evacuate and left serious damage to the building. With the structural collapse, investigators need to make sure the building is safe and secure before they are able to fully access the area where the fire started.

The fire marshal's office says the damaged area is localized and most likely repairable. Nobody was hurt in the fire and impacted employees will be offered employment at other facilities.

The Associated Press reports Darigold operates 11 processing facilities throughout the Northwest.