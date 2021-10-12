Fire at Darigold plant in downtown Caldwell

A fire has been reported at the Darigold plant in downtown Caldwell.

Darigold officials report everyone is safe. There is currently no information on how large the fire is or how it started.

Firefighters are responding to a fire at our Caldwell plant in Idaho. Initial reports are that all people are safe. This is a developing situation and we will share news as it comes in. — Darigold (@darigold) October 12, 2021

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 crews are on scene and will continue to update as more information becomes available.