Fire at Darigold plant in downtown Caldwell

Posted at 3:42 PM, Oct 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-12 17:49:55-04

A fire has been reported at the Darigold plant in downtown Caldwell.

Darigold officials report everyone is safe. There is currently no information on how large the fire is or how it started.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 crews are on scene and will continue to update as more information becomes available.

