Investigation determines the actions of Boise Police officer were justified

BOISE, Idaho — The Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney has determined that the officer involved in a shooting incident in November 2022 in Boise was justified.

On November 21, 2022, a man who was accused of stabbing a family member multiple times a few days prior (the family member survived the attack), was located by officers on Red Ceder Lane in Boise.

A press release issued today recounted the arrest describing that while attempting to serve a warrant on charges of aggravated battery, suspect Jeremy Waste was approached near a bike/pedestrian trail and tried to flee on a bicycle when officers ordered him to stop.

Waste fell from the bike and yelled, "I want to get shot, I want to go to heaven," before charging the officer with a knife.

Attempts were made to convince Waste to drop the knife. When Waste then charged a second officer, the officer fired two shots, striking and injuring Waste.

Waste pled guilty to felony assault or battery upon certain personnel with the enhancement of using a deadly weapon and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was also sentenced to 30 years in prison for Aggravated Battery against the family member. The sentences are to run concurrently, and Waste will be eligible for parole after serving 10 years.

Police have released the body-cam video from the officer involved in the shooting.

You can watch it here.

The incident was investigated by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force (CITF) led by the Meridian Police Department before being reviewed by the Twin Falls County Prosecutor.

