BOISE, Idaho — An injured person was transported to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting Monday night, according to Boise Police.

The shooting happened in the area of Red Cedar Lane and Lake Forest Drive. Police say no officers were injured and the person shot is in stable condition.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force has been activated and Meridian Police are leading the investigation.

Police say to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more information.