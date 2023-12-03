Interim coach Spencer Danielson named head coach for the Broncos

BOISE, Idaho — Spencer Danielson has been named as BSU's next head football coach after serving as interim coach for the last 3 games and guiding the Broncos to a Mountain West championship title.

Danielson has spent seven seasons at Boise State, including the past three as defensive coordinator and the previous two as co-defensive coordinator. In each of his three seasons as defensive coordinator Boise State ranked in the top three of the Mountain West in scoring defense, including allowing a league-low 19 points per game in 2021.

RELATED | Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas

“I am so honored and excited to be able to stay at home here at Boise State and to keep guiding these incredible young men,” Danielson said. “It is truly a blessing to be here in the Treasure Valley and to lead this program. This place has become home for me and my family. I am incredibly thankful to Dr. Tromp and Jeramiah Dickey for their faith in me to lead the Broncos. When you play together and you love each other you can accomplish amazing things, and we’re just getting started.”

Danielson is now the 12th head coach in Boise State's history, and with leadership now set the Broncos are gearing up for the LA Bowl where they will face off against UCLA.