Boise State Broncos win the Mountain West Championship in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Boise State Broncos defeated UNLV 44-20 as Spencer Danielson becomes the first interim coach in college football history to win a conference championship game.

This marks championship number five for Boise State, the most in the history of the Mountain West and experts believe BSU will possibly play in the LA Bowl against UCLA.

UNLV intercepted Taylen Green for a pick six to tie the game up at 14, but after that it was all Broncos. Green responded finding Austin Bolt on a Flea Flicker for 57-yard touchdown. After a UNLV fumble, Green had a 70-yard touchdown run and it was all BSU from there.

Taylen Green had his best game as a Bronco going 12-15 for 226 yards and two touchdowns through the air while rushing for 90 yards and two scores to earn offensive MVP.

The dynamic duo of Ashton Jeanty and George Holani was also on display as the Broncos rushed for 301 yards, meanwhile the Boise State defense forced three turnovers.

It's an incredible turnaround as the Broncos started the season 4-5, they fired their head coach Andy Avalos and they have won the last three games looking the best they have all season under Spencer Danielson.

Boise State will name a new head coach sooner rather then later, we expect that announcement to happen today or on Monday.

The Idaho Vandals advanced the the FCS quarterfinals with a 20-17 win in overtime over Southern Illinois at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.

Idaho linebacker Xe'ree Alexander blocked a game winning field goal attempt at the end of regulation. The Vandals defense got a stop in overtime and kicker Ricardo Chavez sent Idaho to the next round of the playoffs.

Idaho will play the University of Albany and as the four seed the Vandals should get another home playoff game, the date and time of that game has not yet been announced.