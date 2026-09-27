Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter Home named National Women’s Shelter Network Project of the Year

BOISE, Idaho — Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter Home in Boise has been named Project of the Year by the National Women’s Shelter Network.

The recognition was announced during the organization’s national conference in Tucson, Arizona, putting the Boise shelter alongside organizations from across the country focused on improving emergency shelter and services for people experiencing homelessness.

“Having Boise, Idaho called out in that room was such a proud moment,” Interfaith Sanctuary Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers said. “It meant so much to have our community recognized nationally for something built through compassion, generosity and people showing up for one another.”

Interfaith Sanctuary’s Shelter Home's new facility provides 24-hour shelter, meals, medical care, recovery programming, workforce development, education, family services and housing support under one roof.

The project was funded through private philanthropy, community partnerships and years of advocacy from supporters, the organization said.

“This award belongs to our staff, our guests, our volunteers, our donors, our partners and every person in this community who helped us get here,” Peterson-Stigers said.

The organization said Peterson-Stigers also participated in several presentations during the four-day National Women’s Shelter Network Conference, sharing lessons from the development of the Boise Shelter Home.

She presented alongside Interfaith Sanctuary attorney Geoffrey Wardle of Clark Wardle and Adrienne Lane Martin of Erstad Architects on the development process, including land use challenges, neighborhood concerns, legal hurdles and community advocacy.

The presentations also highlighted Interfaith Sanctuary’s Frontline donor and advocacy community. According to the organization, members provided financial support and advocated for the shelter at Boise City Hall and the Idaho State Capitol.

“One of the greatest opportunities of being part of the National Women’s Shelter Network is getting to share what our community has learned while also learning from shelters doing this work across the country,” Peterson-Stigers said.

The National Women’s Shelter Network connects more than 600 shelters across the United States and focuses on shelter leadership, sharing best practices and supporting safe shelter for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The new Boise facility is located at 4306 West State Street.