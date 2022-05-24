Watch
Interfaith Sanctuary gets go-ahead from Boise City Council

Boise City Council approves 30 conditions for new Interfaith Sanctuary site
Boise City Council meets on new Interfaith Sanctuary site
Posted at 4:04 PM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 18:55:26-04

Boise's Interfaith Sanctuary has approval to move forward with its new location.

The Boise City Council voted 4-2 Tuesday to approve the 30 conditions the facility must meet to occupy the old Salvation Army building on West State Street.

The conditions include a maximum of 205 beds, safe syringe disposal, separating family spaces from individual spaces and limiting outdoor activities from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. All neighborhood concerns are to be addressed first with Interfaith Sanctuary's Executive Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers.

"I feel so good. I feel the partnership that came from the whole public process will ensure that the shelter has the right support, and the conditions make us better," said Peterson-Stigers.

The conditions will be reviewed by the city council in about six months. An exact date for that meeting has not yet been set.

