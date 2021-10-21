Interfaith Sanctuary changing practices for unvaccinated guests

BOISE, Idaho — Several weeks ago Boise's homeless population dealt with a surge of cases of COVID-19, which has led interfaith Sanctuary to adjust policies to help keep cases down and avoid another surge.

Related: As COVID-19 surges, a Boise shelter had to act fast to help homeless

"If they are not vaccinated they are able to sleep at our shelter, but they must remain on the backside of the property until 8:50 p.m. when we are preparing for lights out," said Interfaith's Executive Director, Jodi Peterson-Stigers. "We have rented a large heated tent for those guests still resisting vaccination to help keep them warm and keep our vaccinated guests safe. All guests are allowed entry for sleeping inside."

Peterson-Stigers said the goal of this move is to keep all guests safe and prevent another large outbreak. Interfaith has been encouraging vaccination by even creating a music video.

Related: Interfaith Sanctuary advocates for COVID-19 vaccinations through music video

Peterson-Stigers assured Idaho News 6 Interfaith is able to provide vaccines for those who wish to be vaccinated. Interfaith is also teaming up with others in the community to provide more opportunities for vaccination.

This change is to prevent other restrictive measures in the future.