Injured Ada County Sheriff's Office Deputy cleared to return home from hospital

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Sheriff's Office deputy Todd Nelson finally received clearance to return home from the rehabilitation center where he's been recovering from a bullet and multiple stab wounds he received while responding to a pedestrian on I-84.

Nelson had been seriously injured while involved in an altercation with a pedestrian man reported to have been creating a traffic hazard on I-84 in the early morning hours of April 10.

Several officers responded to the report and the suspect had refused requests to exit the area. As Nelson reached for the suspect's backpack in an attempt to stop him, the suspect turned around and began stabbing the deputy.

As a result, the other officers fired upon the suspect causing his death.