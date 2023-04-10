I-84 blocked due to officer involved shooting

BOISE, Idaho — All Eastbound lanes on I-84 are blocked near Eisenman Road this morning, due to an officer-involved shooting.
Traffic is being diverted, and the Ada County Sheriff's Office asks motorists to avoid the area.
In a tweet, the Ada County Sheriff's office said a confrontation led to the incident.
ACSO deputies were involved in a confrontation that resulted in an officer-involved shooting at MP 59 on I-84 earlier this morning. All eastbound lanes of I-84 are blocked near Eisenman Road. Traffic is being diverted. Motorists should avoid area.— Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) April 10, 2023