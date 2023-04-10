Watch Now
I-84 blocked due to officer involved shooting

Posted at 7:40 AM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 09:40:50-04

BOISE, Idaho — All Eastbound lanes on I-84 are blocked near Eisenman Road this morning, due to an officer-involved shooting.

Traffic is being diverted, and the Ada County Sheriff's Office asks motorists to avoid the area.

In a tweet, the Ada County Sheriff's office said a confrontation led to the incident.

