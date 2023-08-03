Watch Now
Incident near Ann Morrison Park being investigated as officer involved shooting

Posted at 12:19 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 14:36:52-04

BOISE, Idaho — An incident on S. Dale Street, between Ann Morrison Park and Capitol Blvd, is being investigated as officer involved shooting.

Boise Police has reported that officers have secured the scene, closing Royal Blvd. and Island Avenue.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

