Incident near Ann Morrison Park being investigated as officer involved shooting

BOISE, Idaho — An incident on S. Dale Street, between Ann Morrison Park and Capitol Blvd, is being investigated as officer involved shooting.

Boise Police has reported that officers have secured the scene, closing Royal Blvd. and Island Avenue.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

