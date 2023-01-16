In the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. day, bicycles were donated to the Ukraine Welcome Center

NAMPA, Idaho — Martin Luther King Jr. day prompts many people to exhibit acts of service and give back to the community, and many in the community wanted to do just that. The Ukrainian Welcome Center and the Boise Bicycle Project have teamed up this year to donate bicycles to Ukrainian refugees.

“So we have 50 bicycles coming to the Ukrainian Welcome Center. We also have volunteers fanning out all over Boise, Meridian, and Nampa to kids that couldn't come to our holiday kids bike giveaway,” said Devin McComas, Boise Bicycle Project Programs Director.

The bikes were given to Ukrainian children and adult refugees who are in need of transportation.

“I think it's going to be a game changer, especially for those that sometimes all you need to do is drive to the store. And you might only have one car in the family,” said Tina Polishchuk, Ukrainian Welcome Center Director.

After nearly a year of fleeing Ukraine and leaving all their belongings behind, it's a chance for the kids to enjoy riding and being a kid.

“They are home right now and asking me to send them photos of the bicycles,” said Natalia Brager, a Ukrainian refugee who was sharing her children's excitement to receive bikes.

The Ukrainian Welcome Center helps refugees by identifying their needs and coordinating community support.

“This is a great example of that, we don't do bikes, but we know someone who does. And so we were able to bring that recourse here,” said Polishchuk.

If you want to learn more about Ukraine Welcome Center, click here.