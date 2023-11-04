Improvements you'll see at Bogus Basin this season

Bogus Basin is preparing to open for the 81st season this Thanksgiving, and the mountain facilities have received several improvements over the year.

RELATED | Bogus Basin prepares for upcoming season

This summer Bogus Basin installed SNOWsat technology, which uses satellite data to accurately measure snow depth and density, and new snowmaking towers. Both should help to keep the slopes in shape for the season.

The rental shop at Bogus received a complete remodel, including more facilities, over 300 new snowboards and over 850 pairs of skis.

This summer also saw a massive brush cutting at Bogus Basin which gave popular runs including Lando's Mojo, Widowmaker, Comeback, Lower Tiger, and Liberty a cleanup.

The Simplot Lodge got a makeover from artists at Sector Seventeen with a new mural titled "From the Top" which is sure to add a colorful pop to the blanket of white snow on the mountain this year.

More detailed information regarding the improvements to the mountain is available on the Bogus Basin website.